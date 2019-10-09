|
|
Frances E. Scott Rowe
Muncie - Frances E. Scott Rowe, 77, of Muncie, Indiana passed away on September 28, 2019. She was born January 18, 1942 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Harvey B and Jessica Scott.
Frances was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church, a member of LaBeta Club, attended Ball State University, worked as a business manager for Holland Motors and the City of Muncie. She was a lifelong fan of Muncie Central Bearcats, she greatly enjoyed watching her grandkids and great grandkids compete in athletics. Francis had the most loving heart and knew no strangers. She was a Godmother, Aunt or Granny to dozens more than her biological family. She had a most positive, caring spirit.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Kimberly Jo Rowe Rice (Edwards), Karla Janice Rowe Erby, Kelli Janell Rowe and Karen Jacquelyn Rowe; godson: Robert Aaron Wooding; goddaughters: Timika Archey and Susa Thomas; grandchildren: Kelly Joseph King, Kamille Janice King, Eric LaMonte Erby II, Evan Scott Erby, Eron Joseph Erby (Ashley), Kyla Jacquilyn Johnson, Troy JaMar Johnson, Jessica Janell Rowe and Joseph JaMar Morton; 11 great grandchildren; brothers: Bertram Harvey Scott and Byford Cleon Scott. She also leaves her sisters of LaBeta, special granddaughters Alisha, Jenna, Joneice and Allyson Brooks; special grandson Ben Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank: the Allen family, Kimberly Lee, Heather Neal and Rev. Corey Brooks.
A Celebration of Life viewing, will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Greater Grace Apostolic Church, 319 W. Howard Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305. Arrangements entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019