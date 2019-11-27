Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
Frances Ashton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Eugene Ashton


1926 - 2019
Frances Eugene Ashton Obituary
Frances Eugene Ashton

Middletown - Frances Eugene Ashton, 93, longtime resident of Middletown passed away Wednesday morning at Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Anderson, Indiana April 1, 1926, the son of Earl and Mary Huffman Ashton. He retired from Westinghouse after 20 years of service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Middletown. He farmed and painted farm equipment. He worked for two different John Deere stores as a parts manager. He enjoyed woodworking.

He was preceded in death by two wives: Betty and Maxine, his parents, brother: Merrill. 2 sisters: Martha Cannaday and Adrienne Holsinger.

Surviving are his children: Danny Ashton (Karen) of Daleville, David Ashton (Tammy) of Knoxville, TN, Phillip Ashton of Yorktown and Matthew Ashton of Frankton as well as Lora Brooks of Carmel, 12 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastor Jim Sandburg officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

Friends may call on Saturday from noon until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Tabor Baptist Church.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
