Frances Eugene Ashton
Middletown - Frances Eugene Ashton, 93, longtime resident of Middletown passed away Wednesday morning at Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Anderson, Indiana April 1, 1926, the son of Earl and Mary Huffman Ashton. He retired from Westinghouse after 20 years of service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Middletown. He farmed and painted farm equipment. He worked for two different John Deere stores as a parts manager. He enjoyed woodworking.
He was preceded in death by two wives: Betty and Maxine, his parents, brother: Merrill. 2 sisters: Martha Cannaday and Adrienne Holsinger.
Surviving are his children: Danny Ashton (Karen) of Daleville, David Ashton (Tammy) of Knoxville, TN, Phillip Ashton of Yorktown and Matthew Ashton of Frankton as well as Lora Brooks of Carmel, 12 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastor Jim Sandburg officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.
Friends may call on Saturday from noon until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to the Tabor Baptist Church.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019