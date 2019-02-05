Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
Frances Grim Havens


1952 - 2019
Frances Grim Havens Obituary
Frances Grim Havens

Muncie - Frances Grim Havens, 66, passed away at her new home on Saturday, January 26, 2019, following a brief illness.

She was born on February 16, 1952, to Pineil and Barbara (Gentry) Grim, in Muncie, Indiana.

Frances was a 1970 graduate of Daleville High School.

She was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and advocated for veterans to receive their benefits.

Frances was also a member of the Indiana Association of Spiritualists.

Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, and spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Christina Ryle Grim; shared son, David Smith; sister, Cassandra Ryle; brother, Samuel (Dawn) Grim; grandchildren, Merea Osthagen, Mikala Rich, Robert Farley, Angela Smith, and Damian Smith; great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren; step-children, Wendy Wisnieski and Jeremy Havens; two aunts, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Havens; step-son, Derek Havens; brother, Pineil Grim, Jr., and grandson-in-law, Eric Murphy.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.

A private family burial will take place at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

On-line condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 5, 2019
