Frances Grim Havens
Muncie - Frances Grim Havens, 66, passed away at her new home on Saturday, January 26, 2019, following a brief illness.
She was born on February 16, 1952, to Pineil and Barbara (Gentry) Grim, in Muncie, Indiana.
Frances was a 1970 graduate of Daleville High School.
She was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and advocated for veterans to receive their benefits.
Frances was also a member of the Indiana Association of Spiritualists.
Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, and spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Christina Ryle Grim; shared son, David Smith; sister, Cassandra Ryle; brother, Samuel (Dawn) Grim; grandchildren, Merea Osthagen, Mikala Rich, Robert Farley, Angela Smith, and Damian Smith; great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren; step-children, Wendy Wisnieski and Jeremy Havens; two aunts, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Havens; step-son, Derek Havens; brother, Pineil Grim, Jr., and grandson-in-law, Eric Murphy.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
A private family burial will take place at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 5, 2019