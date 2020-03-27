Services
Casselberry, FL - Frances Joan Roberts age 77, of Casselberry, Florida, passed away March 19, 2020. She was born October 19, 1942 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of the late Keith A. and Maxine (Stotler) Townsend. Frances graduated in 1960 from Muncie Central High School. She was an avid sports and NASCAR fan. Much of her time was spent with her beloved family. Prior to her retirement she was the manager of the cash office for Walmart.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Richard A. Roberts, two daughters, Lisa Michelle (Randall) Chambers, and Andrea (James) Gosha, one sister, Jahala Townsend, sister-in-laws, Mary Hurn, and Bonnie Roberts; seven grandchildren, Jason Keener, Jeremey Roberts, Jessica Keener, Brandon Keener, Elizabeth Chambers, Hannah Pope Chambers, Suzanna Gosha. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Caleb Keener, Michael McDonald, Madalynn McDonald, Lilly Roberts, Jackson Roberts, Parker Keener, Savannah Pope, and Jalissa Hodge, nephew, Keith (Jeff Werner) Townsend, niece, Stephanie Townsend, and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial Services are currently pending, and will be announced. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to Advent Health Hospice 480 W. Central Pkwy. Altamonte Springs, Florida 32714, phone # (407) 682-0808

Arrangements entrusted to COLLISON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 3806 Howell Branch Rd. Winter Park, Florida 32792. Phone (407) 678-4500
- ADVERTISEMENT -