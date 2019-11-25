Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Mechanicsburg Cemetery
Frances Miriam Russell


1923 - 2019
Frances Miriam Russell Obituary
Frances Miriam Russell

Middletown - Frances Miriam Russell, 96, resident of Middletown, passed away at Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday. She was born in Rushville, Indiana, August 26, 1923, the daughter of Roy B. and Inez J Reynolds Saunders.

She was a 1941 graduate of Milroy High School and was a member of the Sixth Street Christian Church. She belonged to the Christian Woman's Fellowship and the College Corner Home Economics Club and was a charter member of the Middletown Historical Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband: Edwin "Eddie" Russell, 2 sisters: Elaine Collier and Ruth Sembach, great grandson: Jesse Sanders.

Survivors include her children: Margaret (Marvin)Sanders of Middletown and Richard Russell of Middletown, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was know for her butterscotch pie and chocolate chip cookies.

Graveside services will be held on Friday at 2:00 (November 28, 2019) at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Sixth Street Christian Church or the Middletown Historical Society.

Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
