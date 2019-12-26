Services
Williamson, Spencer & Penrod Funeral Homes Llc
208 N Commerce St
Portland, IN 47371
(260) 726-7111
Redkey - Frances Miskinis, age 76 a resident of Redkey, Indiana passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Frances was born April 3, 1943. The daughter of Edward and Helen (Kaufman) Galligan. She was married on June 17, 1960 to Kenneth Miskinis and he passed away on September 27, 2007.

Survivors Include:1 Daughter- Lynne Fodrea, Redkey, Indiana; 1 Brother- Gerald Galligan (wife-Deb), Enterprise, Alabama; 1 Sister- Phyllis Thornburg, Winchester, Indiana; 3 Grandchildren- Kristin Goldberg (husband-Scott), Eric White (wife-Carrie), and Nathaniel Fodrea (girlfriend-Meg); 1 Great Grandson- Samuel Goldberg

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen White on April 2, 2019.

Private graveside services will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, Indiana

Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
