Francis Anthony Cinque, age 99, passed away Thursday evening, April 25, 2019 at Westminster Village.



Born March 27, 1920, in Brooklyn, New York, he married Jane Louise Whitcomb on July 25, 1942. Francis spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy, took part in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, and participated in the Indianapolis Honor Flight 8 in October 2014.



After retiring from active military service, he earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Education from Central Michigan University. In 1980, he retired from teaching biology in Livonia, Michigan, then moved to Muncie with his wife in 1981.



Francis spent many hours volunteering at the Minnetrista Cultural Center. He also spoke to community organizations and schools about his naval experiences as a Radioman in WWII.



He was a member of College Avenue United Methodist Church, Tri Beta Biological Honor Society, and the Masonic Lodge.



Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Louise Cinque in 2017.



Mr. Cinque is survived by two daughters, Margaret Danielson (partner, Ken Farr) of White Lake, Michigan and Beth Kishel Zeuthen (Peter) of Glen Ellyn, Illinois; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.



Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity Muncie, 1923 S. Hoyt Ave., Muncie, IN 47302.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary