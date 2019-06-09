|
Francis LaVern Main
Muncie - Francis LaVern Main, 99, of Muncie, joined his wife in heaven on June 6, 2019. Francis was born in Muncie, the son of Henry Vance and Leota Frances (Seidner) Main.
While a senior in high school, Francis learned and became licensed to wire electrical matters for the home in which he grew up in, along with small appliances. His determination led him to join the U.S. Army. Following the Army, Francis put his additionally-learned skills to work by being an extremely hard worker, one who led by integrity and intelligence, as well as one whom could be counted upon in the neighborhood to assist in fixing small appliances. Francis later became a tool maker and worked for Interstate Tool in Albany and then Chevrolet in Muncie.
Francis was a very proud and devoted husband and father to his growing family and provided for every means for his wife and children. Francis will always be remembered by his children for being a kind and exemplified father-figure during their upbringing. Francis was also a member of Union Chapel for many years.
Francis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving children: Dixie (Ron) Cole, Lois Reynolds, Shelia (Bruce) Holdren, and Steven (Kathryn) Main; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 75 years, Gladys (Stafford) Main; brothers: LaVaughn Main and Robert Main; sister, Dorothy Love; son-in-law, Jerry Reynolds; and great-grandchildren: Tim Cole and Alexander DeLeeuw.
Visitations will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, as well as on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., also in the funeral home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Muncie Mission, 1725 South Liberty Street, Muncie, IN 47302 and/or Kindred HealthCare Hospice, 400 North High Street, Suite 202, Muncie, IN 47305. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 9, 2019