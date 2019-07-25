|
|
Francis Weaver, Jr.
Muncie - Francis Weaver, Jr., 90, of Muncie, passed away on July 21, 2019, at his home. Francis was born on April 26, 1929 in Muncie to the late Amos Frank and Cora (Wilson) Weaver. Francis entered the U.S. Army in April 1946 and served for 12 years, until he took disability. He was an electrician and owner/operator of Weaver Electric. He also worked for Ball Corporation. He married Phyllis Joan Herbert on March 8, 1952.
He also played the drums for 25 years with the band, Weaver Nixon Country Swingers. He is also a long-time member of The American Legion, Post 227, Dunkirk, IN.
Francis leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Phyllis Joan Weaver; daughters: Terri (Phil) Clark of Dunkirk, IN and Janean (Doug) Nelson of Harrah, OK; son, Larry (Patti) Weaver of Largo, FL; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many sisters- and brothers-in-law on the Herbert side of the family.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Weaver; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Entombment will immediately follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, or Coliseum, as Francis termed it, with Military Rites conducted. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on July 25, 2019