Frank A. Wasson
Muncie - Frank A. Wasson, 86, of Muncie passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Westminster Village in Muncie.
Military graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, with Rev. Bill Horner officiating.
Services have been entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.
Memorial contributions may be made to ARF of Muncie, 1209 W. Riggins Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303 or Westminster of Muncie, 5801 W. Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 28, 2019