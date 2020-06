Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Frank's life story with friends and family

Frank Jeffries Jr.



Frank Jeffries Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020. There will be a Viewing Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Service at 1:00pm at Gholar & Gholar Funeral service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









