Frank Jeffries Jr.
Frank Jeffries Jr.

Frank Jeffries Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020. There will be a Viewing Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Service at 1:00pm at Gholar & Gholar Funeral service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
