Frank Lee Cameron

Frank Lee Cameron Obituary
Frank Lee Cameron

Frank Lee Cameron, 37, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 21, 2020 from cancer. He was born on May 16, 1983 in Muncie. Frank closed his eyes here on Earth and immediately opened them in Heaven.

He was a very loving husband, father, son, and brother and will be missed every single day. He was a dedicated family man. Protecting his family was his #1 goal. He liked fishing, video games, and playing with his kids in all of his spare time. He was employed full time at Cooper Flooring and Installation.

He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer (Cooper) Cameron; daughter, Alexis Nicole; son, Ezra Lee; mother, Teresa Buck; brother, John (Sadie) Cameron; grandmother, Joyce Bennett; aunts: Linda (Rick) Griffiths and Jan Southard; father-in-law, Chris Cooper; brother & sister-in-law, Kyle & Katie Cooper; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Bennet; grandparents, Obie & Nora Brooks; and uncle, Darrell Brooks.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com .
Published in The Star Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020
