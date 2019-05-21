|
Frank Tweedy Jr.
Sevierville, TN - Frank Tweedy, Jr. - age 82 of Sevierville, TN passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was retired from the U.S. Airforce and loved to play golf and read. Preceded in death by parents, Frank Tweedy, Sr. and Barbara Tweedy; son, Michael Tweedy; and brother, Patrick Tweedy. Survived by wife, Carol Tweedy, daughters, Rhonda Hoskins and Kimberly (Tim) Moore; grandchildren, Snow Lynn Cabral, Nicole Moore, and Christopher Moore; sisters, Geraldine (Bill) Marks, Jeannette (Jim) Thiery; brothers, Joseph Tweedy, Richard (Sharon) Tweedy; and four great grandchildren. There will be no services at his request. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN.
Published in The Star Press on May 21, 2019