Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Tweedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Tweedy Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Tweedy Jr. Obituary
Frank Tweedy Jr.

Sevierville, TN - Frank Tweedy, Jr. - age 82 of Sevierville, TN passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was retired from the U.S. Airforce and loved to play golf and read. Preceded in death by parents, Frank Tweedy, Sr. and Barbara Tweedy; son, Michael Tweedy; and brother, Patrick Tweedy. Survived by wife, Carol Tweedy, daughters, Rhonda Hoskins and Kimberly (Tim) Moore; grandchildren, Snow Lynn Cabral, Nicole Moore, and Christopher Moore; sisters, Geraldine (Bill) Marks, Jeannette (Jim) Thiery; brothers, Joseph Tweedy, Richard (Sharon) Tweedy; and four great grandchildren. There will be no services at his request. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN.
Published in The Star Press on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now