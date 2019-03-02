Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Cook


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin Cook Obituary
Franklin Cook

Muncie - Muncie-Franklin D. Cook, 80, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital following an extended illness. He was born on September 17, 1938, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, the son of Evans Clarence and Lilly (Scott) Cook.

Mr. Cook had worked for Broderick Metal Forging in Muncie for several years as a laborer prior to working, for the Star Press Newspaper as a custodian, prior to his retirement. Franklin enjoyed socializing with his family and friends when ever possible and could also be found doing handyman maintenance jobs throughout the Muncie area.

Survivors include a son, Franklin D. Cook, Jr., Lafayette, Tennessee; three sisters, Georgia (Cook) Neal (husband- Rev. Clarence Neal), Bethel, Ohio, Wilma (Cook) Taylor, Austin, Indiana and Irene (Cook) Robbins (husband- Charles), Scottsburg, Indiana; special nephew, Jack Cook (wife-Connie), Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Sherrie Cook and Lisa Cook;and his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Rev. Clarence Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday March 5, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now