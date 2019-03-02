|
|
Franklin Cook
Muncie - Muncie-Franklin D. Cook, 80, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital following an extended illness. He was born on September 17, 1938, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, the son of Evans Clarence and Lilly (Scott) Cook.
Mr. Cook had worked for Broderick Metal Forging in Muncie for several years as a laborer prior to working, for the Star Press Newspaper as a custodian, prior to his retirement. Franklin enjoyed socializing with his family and friends when ever possible and could also be found doing handyman maintenance jobs throughout the Muncie area.
Survivors include a son, Franklin D. Cook, Jr., Lafayette, Tennessee; three sisters, Georgia (Cook) Neal (husband- Rev. Clarence Neal), Bethel, Ohio, Wilma (Cook) Taylor, Austin, Indiana and Irene (Cook) Robbins (husband- Charles), Scottsburg, Indiana; special nephew, Jack Cook (wife-Connie), Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Sherrie Cook and Lisa Cook;and his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Rev. Clarence Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday March 5, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 2, 2019