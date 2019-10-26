|
|
Franklin Dale Bennett
Yorktown - Franklin Dale Bennett, 78, resident of Yorktown passed away Wednesday at the home of his son in Middletown. He was born in Anderson, June 28, 1941, the son of Ralph and Sarah Fern Hawkins Bennett.
He was a Yorktown High School graduate and attended Purdue University. He was owner of Bennett Electric for over 20 years. He was an electrician for IBEW #855. He had lived his entire life in Madison and Delaware County.
He had been a member of the Daleville Masonic Lodge, a reserve police officer of Yorktown, and a volunteer fireman for Yorktown. He was instrumental in creating the Jr Fireman Club in Yorktown and had worked as a paramedic in Indianapolis. He loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the American Legion.
Survivors are two sons: Greg (Jean) Bennett of Middletown and Bryan Bennett of Yorktown, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother: Douglas (Loretta) Bennett of Yorktown, nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held through Ballard and Sons Funeral Home at a later date.
Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019