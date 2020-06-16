Franklin David Deskins
1947 - 2020
Franklin David Deskins

Fishers - Franklin David Deskins, 73, Fishers, went home to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020. David was born on April 19, 1947, in War, WV, to the late General Franklin and Cloia (Baker) Deskins. David lived most of life in Hartford City.

David made it his first priority to ensure his family was safe and taken care of. Thereafter, he tended to work as the proud owner/operator of F.D. Deskins Company for over 30 years. He was an acclaimed inventor of water treatment matters, patenting 11. He was a member of WEFTEC. He was also a member of Assemblies of God in Hartford City. He enjoyed drinking morning coffee on his back porch while sitting with his dog, Prissy. His passion and devotion was helping others as he did his whole life. He loved to debate over politics.

David was a loving husband, father, step-father, brother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife of 30 years, Susan May (Moore) Deskins; daughter, Angie (Chris) Wilson-Trigg; step-children: Regina Nottingham, Dennis Nottingham (Rochelle Starnes), and Daniel Nottingham; brother, Wayne (Michelle) Deskins; sister, Judy Deskins; grandchildren: Erin Wilson, Hannah Zaleski, Katie Trigg, Courtney Trigg, Avery Tobias, Emmy Nottingham, and Raegan Nottingham; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the Memorial Service immediately following at 7:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
JUN
19
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
