Muncie - Dr. Franklin M. Martin, 84, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, as a result of heart failure and ongoing health problems. He was born in Highland Park, IL, to Blanche and Harley Martin. Frank served as a passionate dedicated educator for Muncie Community Schools for thirty-seven years and retired in 1995 as Associate Principal of Muncie Southside High School. Throughout his teaching career, he also had served as an Assistant Principal at Wilson Middle School and as a science teacher at Kuhner Junior High School and Muncie Northside High School.
Frank met the love of his life, Rosemary E. Martin, in the band at Royerton High School, where he played the tuba and sousaphone, as well as the string bass. Frank and Rosemary married in 1958 and they remained best friends for life having recently celebrated their sixty-second anniversary. Beyond finding the love of his life, one of Frank's prized life accomplishments was to have obtained his pilot's license, and he enjoyed flying as much as possible until his health prevented it. He also enjoyed skeet shooting, travel, photography, and creating great memories with family and friends.
Frank was a graduate of Royerton High School, and went on to earn his Bachelor's of Science, Master's of Science, and his Doctoral Degree at Ball State University. He was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Muncie, Indiana and served on many local boards within the community. He and Rosemary enjoyed being members of Delaware Country Club. Frank served for over twenty years in the Indiana National Guard and the Indiana State Guard, and retired as a Lt. Col.
Frank is survived by his wife Rosemary; his two brothers, James A. Martin (wife Joan), of Leesburg, IN, and L. John Martin (wife Becky), of Oakhurst, CA,; adopted son, Dr. Lance G. Brand (wife Lisa); grandchildren Tyler, Katherine and Riley Brand; several nieces and nephews; and exchange daughter, Heidi Huth, of Oslo, Norway.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Carol Carr Keller.
Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 W. White River Boulevard, Muncie, IN on Friday, July 24, 2020 followed by a private service with live streaming available, Dr. Jerry O'Neal will be officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 W. White River Boulevard, Muncie, IN 47303 or to the charity of your choice
The family much appreciates the compassionate care Frank received at IUBMH as well as from his home health care providers over the past months.
