Franklin Wayne Landis
Muncie - Franklin Wayne Landis, 85, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday afternoon, August 24, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Frank, better known as Hotei and Papa Hotei was born on January 18, 1935 in Muncie, the son of Edward S. and Florence (Dunlap) Landis and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1954. On June 26, 1955 in Muncie, he married Connie J. Rodeffer.
He worked for Marsh Supermarkets for 46 years, retiring in 1997. Frank was a member of the Selma Lions where he also served as past president.
Surviving are three children, Allen Landis (wife, Julie) of Muncie, Kim Burnett (husband, Perry) of Villa Hills, KY and Scott Landis (wife, Mary) of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Connie J. Landis on February 26, 2018; two sisters, Violet Miller and Mary Jane Weesner and four step-brothers.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Dennis Rush officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial & Honor Gifts, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
