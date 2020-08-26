1/1
Franklin Wayne Landis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Wayne Landis

Muncie - Franklin Wayne Landis, 85, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday afternoon, August 24, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Frank, better known as Hotei and Papa Hotei was born on January 18, 1935 in Muncie, the son of Edward S. and Florence (Dunlap) Landis and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1954. On June 26, 1955 in Muncie, he married Connie J. Rodeffer.

He worked for Marsh Supermarkets for 46 years, retiring in 1997. Frank was a member of the Selma Lions where he also served as past president.

Surviving are three children, Allen Landis (wife, Julie) of Muncie, Kim Burnett (husband, Perry) of Villa Hills, KY and Scott Landis (wife, Mary) of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Connie J. Landis on February 26, 2018; two sisters, Violet Miller and Mary Jane Weesner and four step-brothers.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Dennis Rush officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial & Honor Gifts, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved