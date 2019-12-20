|
Frantie Himes Raiser
Frantie Himes Raiser, of both Muncie and Sebring, FL, passed away at the young age of 100, with her daughters by her side. Frantie was born in Tennessee, the daughter of Mary C. (Winningham) and William H. Massengale.
Frantie married the love of her life, George Himes, in 1941. She worked for Ball Corporation for 35 years, before retiring in 1982. She was a member of the Eagle's Auxiliary #231, the Moose Lodge #33, as well as Borg Warner Sympathy Club Auxiliary. Frantie and George were married for 24 years, before he passed away in 1965. Frantie took great pride in fixing Sunday dinners as well as throwing large holiday gatherings for her family. Years later, Frantie met and fell in love with Norman Raiser. They wed in 1980. After retirement, Frantie and Norman relocated to Sebring, FL. While in Sebring, Frantie was also active in the Eagles Auxiliary. She also took a liking to bowling. Mr. Raiser passed away in 2004, after being together with Frantie for 24 years.
Frantie was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include her loving children: Kathye Alfont and Pam (Randy) Huffman; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Himes; step-children and their families; grandchildren: Sheryl Modglin, Gaye Acres, Renee Lee, Todd (Michelle) Himes, Brad (Ginny) Himes, Justin Modglin, Victoria McCormick, John Tyler (Kassidy) Modglin, Sean Henderson, Taylor Henderson, Christian Lee, Alexis Lee, Maggie (Devin) Law, Bryant Himes, Zachary Himes, Levi Himes, Geran Himes, and Bella Himes; 10 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Frantie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; first husband, George Himes; son, Bruce Himes; second husband, Norman Raiser; son-in-law, Bill Alfont; and brother-in-law, Ora Himes.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
