Fred F. Glancy Jr.
Muncie - Fred F. Glancy Jr., 97, passed away on Friday, November 01, 2019 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. He was born on Thursday, January 05, 1922, in Blackford Co., IN to Fred Sr. & Sarah (Lyons) Glancy. He married Kathleen Joann (Hicks) Glancy on Monday, December 27, 1943 in Virginia during WWII; Joann passed on Feb. 27, 2016. In his early years, Fred worked on a vegetable farm with his father. He graduated High School in 1939 from Roll High School in Blackford County. He received a Bachelor and Master's degree from Purdue University and later attended Hamburger University for additional education and training. While attending Purdue, Fred was drafted into the United States Marine Corps., where he was an officer.
His entire working career was spent in the Delta/ Royerton school districts, where he had many roles. He worked in guidance, agriculture, chemistry, physics, and biology. He had his administrative license for the last ten years. He developed an education program called "Insight Unlimited". This program was implemented into the U.S. schools and allowed handicapped children to be able to stay in the classroom with the other children. He gave over 7,000 educational seminars all over the world.
He and his wife Joann enjoyed traveling the world and entertaining friends in their home. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a member of the Elks, Amvets, and the ISTA. Fred always said out of all his accomplishments in life, his biggest was marrying his loving wife Joann.
He will be sadly missed by his Son - Fred Michael (Wife, Patricia) Glancy, MI, Daughter - Cheryl (Lyman) Kerkhof, Muncie, IN, Son - Dennis (Wife, Jane) Glancy, Evansville, IN, Son - Joseph Paul (Wife, Susan) Glancy, Santa Barbara, CA, Sister - Juanita Hughes, North Webster, IN, Brother - Perry Glancy, Fort Wayne, IN, Brother - Jerry Glancy, Wichita, KS, 12 Grandchildren, several Great Grandchildren, and several Gr. Gr. Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Wife - Kathleen Joann (Hicks) Glancy, Father - Fred F. Glancy, Sr., Mother - Sarah (Lyons) Glancy, and Brother - Charles Glancy.
Family and Friends may gather to share and remember at the St. Mary's Catholic Church 2300 W. Jackson St. Muncie, IN. 47303 on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A burial of Christian mass will follow at 12:00 PM at the church with Father Dudzinski officiating. Entombment will take place at Gardens of Memory in Muncie.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019