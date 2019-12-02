|
|
Fred W. Foreman
Hartford City - Fred W. Foreman, 61, of Hartford City, IN, passed away at 9:44 AM on Sunday, December 01, 2019 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. He was born on Friday, August 22, 1958, in Blackford County, IN to Carole & Frederick Foreman. Fred was a 1976 graduate of Blackford High School. He served our country in the United States Air Force from 1976 to 1979. He married Risa Ketring on Saturday, July 21, 1990 in Hartford City; they were together 7 years before they got married. Fred was on the Hartford City Police Department for 24 years, until he retired in 2002. He most recently worked for Norfolk Southern for the past 15 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 159, Amvets, Elks, and Masonic Lodge all of Hartford City.
Loving survivors include: Wife - Risa (Ketring) Foreman, Sons - Ian (Erin) Foreman & Trent (Fiancé, Amanda) Foreman, Daughter - Shanna Phillips, Grandchildren - Andrew Cain, Taylor Foreman, Logan Garmon, Riley Foreman, Alex Foreman, Lucas Phillips & Kaleigha Foreman, Sisters - Jay (Rich) Shields, Robin (Dan) Taylor, Lisa (Terry) Bonewit & Michelle (Bob) Cain, Kim (DeWayne) Pettiford.
He was preceded in death by his Mother - Carole (Leffler) Foreman, Father - Frederick Foreman and Sisters - Brenda Foreman & Tracey Foreman.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St. Montpelier on Thursday, December 05, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, December 06, 2019, an hour before the service. A service to celebrate Fred's life will be on Friday at 11:00 AM at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hartford City Police Dept. for shop with a cop, 700 N. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019