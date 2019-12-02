Services
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred W. Foreman


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred W. Foreman Obituary
Fred W. Foreman

Hartford City - Fred W. Foreman, 61, of Hartford City, IN, passed away at 9:44 AM on Sunday, December 01, 2019 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. He was born on Friday, August 22, 1958, in Blackford County, IN to Carole & Frederick Foreman. Fred was a 1976 graduate of Blackford High School. He served our country in the United States Air Force from 1976 to 1979. He married Risa Ketring on Saturday, July 21, 1990 in Hartford City; they were together 7 years before they got married. Fred was on the Hartford City Police Department for 24 years, until he retired in 2002. He most recently worked for Norfolk Southern for the past 15 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 159, Amvets, Elks, and Masonic Lodge all of Hartford City.

Loving survivors include: Wife - Risa (Ketring) Foreman, Sons - Ian (Erin) Foreman & Trent (Fiancé, Amanda) Foreman, Daughter - Shanna Phillips, Grandchildren - Andrew Cain, Taylor Foreman, Logan Garmon, Riley Foreman, Alex Foreman, Lucas Phillips & Kaleigha Foreman, Sisters - Jay (Rich) Shields, Robin (Dan) Taylor, Lisa (Terry) Bonewit & Michelle (Bob) Cain, Kim (DeWayne) Pettiford.

He was preceded in death by his Mother - Carole (Leffler) Foreman, Father - Frederick Foreman and Sisters - Brenda Foreman & Tracey Foreman.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St. Montpelier on Thursday, December 05, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, December 06, 2019, an hour before the service. A service to celebrate Fred's life will be on Friday at 11:00 AM at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hartford City Police Dept. for shop with a cop, 700 N. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -