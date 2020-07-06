Freda Ann Daniels
Farmland - Freda Ann Daniels, 74, of Winchester, IN passed-away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. She was born October 6, 1945 in Wilder, TN the daughter of Shirley and Cora Lee (McCowan) Hood.
Freda worked five years as an Aide on a Special Education Bus for Monroe Central Schools and four years as a Nurses Aide with Crystal Manor, now Parker Healthcare of Parker City, IN.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Lonnie; two daughters, Kathy Ann "Kat" Clark and Suzanne Renee "Tinker" Thompson; a grandson, Eric "Punky" or "Gran Sonny" Dines; several other very special grandchildren loved dearly; as well as many informally adopted kids from the neighborhood; her siblings, Kathrine "Kathy" Fannon, Dorothy Brummett (husband, Jim), Clara Clark (husband, Darrel), Corbet Hood, Lester Ray Hood (wife, Barbara); In-Laws, Karen Sue Monford (husband, Charles), Kathryn "Kathy" Weddel (husband, Gerald), Eva Marie "Be" Fiscus (husband, Andrew), Debbie Lynn "Deb" Bond (husband, Roger) and Roger Jay "Red" Daniels (Mary Dobbs); and much loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Clarence J. and Mary Elizabeth Daniels; sisters, Betty Groce and Agnes Bailey; and a brother, Jeff Hood; and inlaws, Silas Fannon, Judy Hood, Mona Victoria "Vickie" Chapman.
The family will have services at a later date. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences at www.wilsonshookfh.com
.