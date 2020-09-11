Freda Janette Hoover Anderson



Morristown - Freda Janette Hoover Anderson, age 87, of Morristown, formerly of Muncie, Indiana, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her daughter's residence. When living in Muncie, she was a member of Northside Wesleyan Church and after moving to Tennessee, she attended Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Frances Anderson; parents, Kenneth and Mary Elizabeth Hoover; sisters, Margaret Biberstine, Helen Watt, and Agnes Davis; and son-in-law, Michael Parrish. She is survived by her daughter, Janette Ann Parrish; grandchildren, Pamela Parrish and Noah Parrish; great-grandchild, Ezekiel Mallicoat; brother, Kenneth (Joan) Hoover of Tularosa, NM; sister, Lois Futrell of Muncie, Indiana; and brother-in-law, James Watt. Graveside services will be held 2 pm on Tuesday, September 15th at Muncie Gardens of Memories in Muncie, Indiana with Pastor Lou Jurva officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Baptist International Outreach: P.O. Box 587, Jefferson City, TN 37760. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.









