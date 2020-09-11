1/1
Freda Janette Hoover Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freda Janette Hoover Anderson

Morristown - Freda Janette Hoover Anderson, age 87, of Morristown, formerly of Muncie, Indiana, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her daughter's residence. When living in Muncie, she was a member of Northside Wesleyan Church and after moving to Tennessee, she attended Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Frances Anderson; parents, Kenneth and Mary Elizabeth Hoover; sisters, Margaret Biberstine, Helen Watt, and Agnes Davis; and son-in-law, Michael Parrish. She is survived by her daughter, Janette Ann Parrish; grandchildren, Pamela Parrish and Noah Parrish; great-grandchild, Ezekiel Mallicoat; brother, Kenneth (Joan) Hoover of Tularosa, NM; sister, Lois Futrell of Muncie, Indiana; and brother-in-law, James Watt. Graveside services will be held 2 pm on Tuesday, September 15th at Muncie Gardens of Memories in Muncie, Indiana with Pastor Lou Jurva officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Baptist International Outreach: P.O. Box 587, Jefferson City, TN 37760. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved