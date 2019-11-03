|
Freda Seaman
Reidsville, North Carolina - Freda E. (Huxhold) Thompson- Seaman, passed away Wednesday evening, October 30, 2019, at the Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, North Carolina following a brief illness. She was born on August 9, 1929, in Muncie the daughter of Homer and Nancy (Mansfield) Huxhold.
Freda attended Muncie City Schools and later married Bill Thompson, Sr. who passed in 1981 and then she married Harry Seaman in 1989 and he preceded her in death in 2002. Mrs. Seaman had worked for Anchor Hocking and Indiana Glass as a line worker prior to her managing various apartment complexes throughout Texas and southern Californina. She had attended the Avondale United Methodist Church and enjoyed, knitting, crochet work and traveling. Mostly, Freda treasured family times with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include 2 sons, Bill Thompson, Jr. , Carthage, Missouri and Russell Thompson (Sherri), Yanceyville, North Carolina; 1 daughter, Nancy Drewek (John), Santan Valley, Arizona; 20 grandchildren;24 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; 1 brother, Bruce Huxhold, Springport; 3 sisters, Linda Hendee (Pete), Cowan, Delores Morris and Diana Randolph (Lonnie), both of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her 2 husbands, Bill and Harry, she is preceded in death by 1 grandchild;2 great grandchildren; her parents and 7 siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the Beech Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and again on Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019