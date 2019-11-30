|
Frederick "Rick" A. Charnley
Hartford City, IN - Frederick "Rick" A. Charnley, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City.
Rick was born on August 28, 1946 to Ross and Rita (Pursley) Charnley. He was a 1964 graduate of Hartford City High School and married Dixie King on November 7, 1964. Together they raised their two children in Hartford City.
Rick was a truck driver for Hartford Concrete for 38 years and later for OJC Trucking. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and was formerly active in the Elks Lodge #625.
Surviving are his children: Rhonda Moore (Jim) and Rick Charnley (Teri); brothers, Mark Charnley (Robin) and Geno Charnley (Jo); sisters: Terry Rouse, Judy Smith and Mary Vanderbur (Gary); five grandchildren: Jamie Moore (Carli), Ryan Moore, Rachel Moore, Evan Charnley and Kaiden Charnley; three great-grandchildren: Waylon, Walker and Wilder Moore; an aunt, Rose Stroup, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie in 2011; three brothers: Nicholas, Francis and Vincent and one sister, Anne Benedict.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Paul Hudson at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made in his name to St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at watersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019