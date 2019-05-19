|
Frederick Carl Perry
Freetown - Frederick Carl Perry, age 91 of Freetown and formerly of California and Muncie, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Lutheran Community Home. Born April 28, 1928 in Muncie, he was the son of James and Georgia (Licher) Perry. On February 20, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Muncie, he married Sheila Delk who preceded him in death in 2014.
Fred moved to California in 1956 and stayed there until 2014 when he moved to Indiana. While in California, he worked at U.S. Motors and retired after 35 years. He then went to work for Vaught Engineering where he worked another 15 years. Fred enjoyed fishing, especially the trips to Canada with his brothers. He also enjoyed spending time going to casinos, working on cars and spending time with family.
Survivors include his children, Katie (Andy Blank) Cleary of Freetown, Indiana, Mark Perry of Nashville, Indiana; siblings, Dorothy (Joe) Duncan, Dolly Haney, Sister Jean Perry, Joe (Trula) Perry and Jack (Shirley) Perry; grandchildren, Carl Perry, Christopher (Erin) Cleary, Sean Cleary and Brenden Cleary; great granddaughter, Harper. Fred also had several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years, son Matthew Perry and siblings, Margie Zeigler, Bob Perry, Dick Perry and Charlie Perry.
A funeral mass will be at 1:00pm on May 24, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 820 E. Charles St. Muncie, Indiana 47305. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Friends can sign the guest book or share a favorite memory at www.woodlawnfamilyfuneral.com
Published in The Star Press on May 19, 2019