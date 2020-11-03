1/1
Frederick Lavon Bales
1948 - 2020
Frederick Lavon Bales

Muncie - Frederick Lavon Bales, 72, of Muncie, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1948 in Muncie to the late Lora L. Bales and Beulah Conner.

Frederick graduated from Gaston High School in 1966. He had been employed at Delco Battery and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Farmland. He enjoyed music and was a drummer.

Frederick is survived by his wife, Marcella (Price) Bales; sons, James Bales (Tracy) of Springport and Tom Bales (Michelle) of Marion; step-sons, John Winchester (Delaynia) of Idaho and Steve Winchester (Tammy) of Muncie; daughters, Jessica Webb of Oklahoma and Natalie Bales of Chicago; sister, Nancy Bales of Albany; niece, Lora Bales of Yorktown; 12 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

Frederick was preceded in death by his parents, Lora L. Bales and Beulah Conner.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with Masonic funeral services immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplin Mike Osborne. He will be laid to rest in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
