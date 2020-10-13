1/1
Fredrick Hiatt
Fredrick Hiatt

Gaston - Fredrick Hiatt, 73, of Gaston, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 unexpectedly at his home.

Fred was born on August 3, 1947 in Muncie to the late Fredrick Sr. and Helen (Boyer) Hiatt. Fred attended Gaston High School. He retired from General Motors in 2004 after 40 years of employment. Fred also spent 18 years as a Gaston Firefighter and EMT. Fred was a member of the Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771 where he was past president of the Arie. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, race cars, and playing cards. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce (Winningham) Hiatt; two children, Jody Lee Hiatt (wife Shine) and Shelley Miller (husband Ivan); his sister, Linda Armstrong (husband Joe); daughter-in-law, Roxie Hiatt; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; as well as several that called him grandpa.

Fred was preceded in death by his son, Scott A. Hiatt, earlier this year.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342.

A memorial graveside service will be held a week later following cremation at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Thompson Cemetery. Pastor Bill Bruneau will officiate. Burial of Fred's ashes will follow the service in Thompson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.

Share a memory and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Fred's life with his family and community.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
