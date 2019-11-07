|
|
Fredrick Slusher
Muncie - Fredrick Slusher, 79, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Fred was born July 26, 1940, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Fred and Anna (Martin) Slusher and attended Muncie Central High School. Following this while living in California he met Martha, the love of his life and enjoyed nearly 52 years of marriage.
Mr. Slusher was employed with General Motors for 30 years until his retirement. Later, Fred was involved in construction and real estate.
After retirement, Fred & Martha spent winters in Florida where he enjoyed sailing on his sailboat.
He was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, and formerly Eaton Church of God, where he participated in a mission trip to Haiti. Fred was also a member of Avondale Sympathy Club and was an avid car collector. He enjoyed traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.
Mr. Slusher is survived by his daughter, Cindy Truesdale (husband, Tom); his son, Mark Slusher; a granddaughter, Jamison Slusher; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Rosalyn French.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha Slusher; a son, Gregory Slusher; a sister, Bobbie Jean Powell; and two brothers, Paul Russell and Teddy Slusher.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, or one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 3001 S. Burlington Drive, Muncie, IN 47302.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019