Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Fredricka Cole Obituary
Fredricka Cole

Muncie - Fredricka Cole, 67, Muncie, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

She was born February 18, 1953 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Nathan McDaniel and the late Dorothy Shirely. Fredricka was married to Jack Cole in 1972 and they have spent 48 years together.

She could usually be found watching TV or taking care of her pets. She enjoyed shopping and would often talk about taking her many grandchildren to Kentucky to spend time with her father Nathan. She would also reminisce of vacationing with her family during her younger years. Fredricka was very family oriented and she enjoyed spending time with her three sisters in Fort Wayne, but more than anything she loved spending time with her three children.

Fredricka is survived by her father, Nathan McDaniel; her husband of 48 years, Jack Cole; daughter, Jessica McColley; two sons, Jackson Cole, (wife Misty); and Jeff Cole, (Crystal); six sisters; three brothers; and eleven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Shirely; brother, Doug Shirely; sister, Claire Shirely; and a grandson, Christian Orebaugh.

Services will be held at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with Pastor Steve Dugger officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Calling will be at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
