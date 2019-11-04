Services
Freeman Stanley Ogle

Freeman Stanley Ogle Obituary
Freeman Stanley Ogle

Freeman Stanley Ogle, 88 died at home on Little John Lane, Muncie, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1931 in Missouri, the son of Clifford and Vergie (Reid) Ogle.

Freeman served in the Korean War before moving to Indiana. While in Indiana he married his love, Wanda Manes on September 15, 1957 and they celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Freeman was a life-long truck driver, driving for several companies over the year, retiring from Baystone Construction. He was a proud, long-time Teamster.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wanda Ogle; a son Dennis Ogle (Dara); a daughter, Karla Gibson (Martin); three grandchildren: Heather Ogle, Zachary Ogle and Eli Gibson; three great-grandchildren: Lincoln Fathauer, Corbin Fathauer and Jason Ogle. Also surviving are his brothers: Lonnie Ogle, Darius Myers and Keith Ogle; sisters: Amy "Sis" Lawson, Bonnie Derry and Coleen Lucas as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Kimberly at birth; his brothers: Ferman Ogle, Robert Ogle, Wallace Ogle, Junie Ogle and Burlin Ogle and a sister in infancy.

Funeral services with Military Funeral Honors by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Eaton Union Cemetery Chapel, 16301 N State Road 3, Eaton with Brian Waters officiating. Burial will be private following the services.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the services from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the Eaton Union Cemetery Chapel.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
