Freida Ann Whitaker
Muncie - Freida Ann Whitaker, 71, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Freida was born on August 29, 1947 in Somerset, Kentucky to William Ezra and Lila Uldene (Withers) Cooper. She was a 1965 graduate of Eaton High School and married the love of her life, Paul Whitaker on June 6, 1971 in the Eaton Baptist Church. Together they would raise their six children.
Freida worked as a dietary cook at Westminster Village in Muncie retiring in 2013. She is a long-time member of the Eaton First Baptist Church and enjoyed the Seasons Senior Citizens Group.
She enjoyed playing cards and bingo at Forest Park Senior Center with her friends. Freida loved to sing and joke that she couldn't carry a tune. Her outgoing and humorous nature will always be remembered by those that knew her.
Freida is survived by her daughter and best friend, Paula Whitaker; step-sons, Paul Whitaker Jr (fiancé, Tiffany Armyy) and Lonny Whitaker (Sandy); a brother Dennis Cooper (Delinda); and a sister Shirley Allen (Harold); seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Melissa Whitaker; several nieces, nephews and close friend Shirley Buck. Extended family include: the Grubb family, Toomey family, West family, Dunn family, Bush family and many more. Finally she is survived by her four legged fur babies, Chancie and her grand-dog, Zeus.
In addition to her parents, Freida was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Paul; a son, Bradley; two step-sons, Troy and Mark Whitaker; a brother, Howard Cooper; and three grandsons: Todd, William and Hunter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Eaton First Baptist Church 510 E Columbia St., Eaton with Pastor Mark Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friend will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Eaton First Baptist Church.
Published in The Star Press on July 4, 2019