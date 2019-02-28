Freida Marks



Muncie - Freida Marks, 83, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 26, 2019, at her residence.



She was born in Muncie on February 5, 1936, the daughter of Charles and Susie (Cooper) Shreves and graduated from Muncie Central High School.



Freida was a member of Pleasant Hill United Brethren and bowled on the same bowling league for fifty years.



Surviving are two sons, Robert Marks, Indianapolis and Michael Marks (wife, Jeri), Muncie; three granddaughters, Stephanie Whited (husband, Daniel), White House, TN, Emily Marks, Muncie, and Kodi Marks, Muncie; four great-grandchildren, Madison Ward, Mason Goodman, Maxwell Goodman, and Sadie Whited; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded death by her parents; her husband, Charles (Sonny) Marks; a brother, Charles Shreves; and two sisters, Jennilee Rhoades and Gladys Bookout.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.



Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday.



Memorials may be directed to Pleasant Hill United Brethren, 11531 US-35, Muncie, IN 47302.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary