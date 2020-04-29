|
Fridonna Marie Miller, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born November 23, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana the daughter of Harold and Mary Helen (Singleton) Miller. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, Abb and Renee Mobley in Eaton, Ohio. She graduated from Eaton High School in Eaton, Ohio and went to Beauty School and served as a beautician in Richmond, Indiana. She later became a CNA and served at Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Indiana and nursing homes in Xenia, Ohio. Fridonna was an animal lover. She was devoted to her strays and always had a variety of pets as valued members of her household.
Fridonna is survived by her children, Michael Rodgers of Xenia, OH, Debra Rodgers of Muncie, IN; grandchildren, Sheli Thomas, Christopher Rodgers (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Mason Thomas, Molly Thomas, Emery Grace Rodgers; siblings, Carolyn Perdue (Bill), Tonya Lakes, Toby Lakes; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents; her parents; a son, Guy Rodgers; and brothers, Leo Reid, James Reid.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in College Corner Cemetery, Union County, Indiana.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www. meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020