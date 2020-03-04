|
Frieda Jean Clark Springer Everett
Mrs. Frieda Jean Clark Springer Everett passed away on Monday, November 22, 2019.
She had been ill, and bed ridden for some time while living in a nursing home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma near her son, Tyrone Springer. Her family is having a Memorial Service for her on March 7, 2020 from 11:30 am to 1:00pm at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 North Macedonia Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
The family request attendees wear purple or black/purple which is her favorite color.
Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020