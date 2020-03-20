|
|
G. Dwight Billings
Muncie - G. Dwight Billings, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
Dwight was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Friday, April 28, 1950, to Hubert L. Billings and Ruby J. (Hayes) Billings. He graduated from Muncie Southside in 1968. He was a mechanic and loved to tinker with engines. He even "suped up" a couple of lawn mowers.
Dwight liked to fish and golf, was a huge Chicago Bears fan and watched them on TV. He raced motorcycles when he had the time. He was also a rock-n-roll fan and loved the 60s and 70s music.
He is survived by his former spouse and lifelong friend, Anne Billings; two daughters, Melissa Billings and Susan Petty (husband, Brian); a sister, Carol Kirkman; grandchildren, Camryn Neal, Rhi Neal, and Gavin Petty; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Bear.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Don Billings.
A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to A.R.F., 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020