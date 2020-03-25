|
G. Minette Morgan
Farmland - G. Minette Morgan, 91, of Muncie, IN, passed away Monday, March 23rd, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at The Woodlands Nursing Home, in Muncie, IN. She was born in Windsor, IN, on May 8, 1928 a daughter of the late Ivanova (Rains) and Myron Gilbert Wright. Minette was a graduate of Stoney Creek High School and the widow of William E. Morgan. She worked as a church treasurer for Normal City Methodist Church until her retirement. Minette was very involved in her church and enjoyed square dancing, women's bible study, sewing, needle craft, reading the bible, cooking, baking, collecting figurines, refurbishing furniture, listening to gospel music, watching Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. She is survived by 2 sons; Jonathan Morgan (wife Sandy), Thomas A. Morgan, 2 brothers; David Wright (wife Darlene), Steve Wright (wife Lois), 1 sister; Donna Haberstock (husband Ralph), 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Minette is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 son; William L. Morgan, 2 brothers; (Bud) Myron Wright, and Lowell Wright. Graveside services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020