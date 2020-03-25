Services
M J S Mortuaries
305 N Main St
Farmland, IN 47340
(765) 468-6390
Resources
More Obituaries for G. Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

G. Minette Morgan


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
G. Minette Morgan Obituary
G. Minette Morgan

Farmland - G. Minette Morgan, 91, of Muncie, IN, passed away Monday, March 23rd, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at The Woodlands Nursing Home, in Muncie, IN. She was born in Windsor, IN, on May 8, 1928 a daughter of the late Ivanova (Rains) and Myron Gilbert Wright. Minette was a graduate of Stoney Creek High School and the widow of William E. Morgan. She worked as a church treasurer for Normal City Methodist Church until her retirement. Minette was very involved in her church and enjoyed square dancing, women's bible study, sewing, needle craft, reading the bible, cooking, baking, collecting figurines, refurbishing furniture, listening to gospel music, watching Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. She is survived by 2 sons; Jonathan Morgan (wife Sandy), Thomas A. Morgan, 2 brothers; David Wright (wife Darlene), Steve Wright (wife Lois), 1 sister; Donna Haberstock (husband Ralph), 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Minette is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 son; William L. Morgan, 2 brothers; (Bud) Myron Wright, and Lowell Wright. Graveside services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of G.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -