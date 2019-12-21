|
|
Gail Louise Hensley Hale
Middletown - May 29, 1950 ~ December 19, 2019
Gail Louise Hensley Hale, 69, resident of Middletown, passed away at her home early on December 19, 2019. She was born in Noblesville, May 29, 1950, the daughter of Raymond and Marguerite Esterline Hensley.
She was a graduate of Shenandoah High School and attended Olivet Nazarene University. She received her teaching degree from Anderson University and her MA from Ball State University.
She had lived in the Middletown area most of her life and was an active member of the Middletown Church of the Nazarene where she had directed Vacation Bible School and sang in the choir. She was a member of the American Federation of Teachers.
She taught for 35 years for the Anderson Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister: Carol Lowery.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years: Randy Hale of Middletown, Children: Sara Filler (Lawrence) of Middletown and Brian Hale (Bailey) of Signal Mountain, TN, 4 grandchildren: Levi and Evan Filler and Corbin and Archer Hale, siblings: Janet Griggs-Abbott (Bill) of Shirley, Raymond Hensley, Jr., (Lona) of Middletown, Peggy Jacobs (Doug) of Daleville and Tony Hensley (Starla) of Shirley, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 2:00 PM at the Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 North 5th, Middletown with Pastors Dillon Ketchem and Philip C. Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Middletown.
Friends may call at the church from 11:00 am until the time of the services Monday.
Memorials may be made to the Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 North 5th, Middletown.
Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019