Gail Wickersham



Muncie - Gail Wickersham, a long-time resident of Muncie, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 at Westminster Village. She was born February 22nd, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, the oldest of the three children of David and Grace Greiling; her family moved in the early forties to Kendallville, Indiana. She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1951, where she was active in the Thespians. She earned her B.A. in Education in 1955 at Indiana University. At IU she was active in her sorority, Sigma Kappa, and was chapter president her senior year. After graduation she taught elementary school in Mishawaka, Indiana, when she met Robert Wickersham, Jr., whom she married June 23rd, 1956. Then living in the Ft. Wayne area, they had two sons, Rob and Jeff Wickersham; the family moved to Muncie in 1962. In 1973 she joined the faculty of Burris Laboratory School, teaching 4th, 5th, and 6th grades and the Gifted and Talented classes. She earned her M.A.E. in Elementary Education from Ball State in 1976.



Gail was a dedicated teacher and was passionate about her profession. In the early 70's she introduced computers into her classroom and co-wrote keyboarding software and textbooks for elementary students. In addition, working with her colleagues, she started an outdoor education program at Burris. She supervised student teachers in her classroom, fulfilling their requirements for a degree in elementary education. In cooperation with her colleagues, she gave presentations at state and national education conferences. Outside of teaching she was active in the community in her investment club, as an advisor for the Sigma Kappa chapter at Ball State, and as a member of the Board of Huffer Memorial Children's Center and the Muncie Habitat for Humanity. She took advantage of her retirement from Burris in 1993 to travel and to spend time with her grandchildren, all of whom adore her and will miss her very much.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bob (in 2007), her son Jeff (in 2014), and her brother, Cmdr. David S. Greiling (in Vietnam in 1968). She is survived by her son Rob Wickersham and his wife Sinde of Hoover, Alabama; daughter-in-law Lisa Moore of Woodland Hills, California; the pride and joy of her life, her five grandchildren: Hallyn Wickersham of Atlanta, Georgia; Julia Wickersham of Jeffersonville, Indiana; Gabriel Wickersham of Hoover, Alabama; Ryan Wickersham and Matthew Wickersham of Woodland Hills, California; her brother, Paul Greiling and his wife Pamela Rivas of San Luis Obispo, California; and her beloved two nieces and a nephew.



Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with an informal memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary