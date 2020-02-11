|
Gamelia Ann Tinder
Gamelia Ann Tinder, 77 passed away February 5, 2020.
Born in Muncie, Ind., she was the daughter of Elbert and Daisy (McCarthy) Hawkins. After receiving her high school diploma she went on to complete several years of college.
She was employed as a Retail Manager at Family Toy Warehouse. Her love for the Lord led her to unite with Mt.Pisgah M.B.C. where she served as Pres. of Helping Hands. Of her many involvements in the community she served as Vice President of Markland Mall Merchants, Board member of Carver Community Center, member of National Assoc of Female Execs., member of Eastern Star of the state of Washington.
Known to many as a philanthropist, she contributed to numerous organizations. To name a few: Boystown, Easter Seal and various churchs.
She will be forever loved and remembered by her daughter; Rhonda R. Tinder-Chapman of Kokomo, step-daughters; Cynthia M. Tinder of Indianapolis and Tina R. Tinder-Granger of Kokomo, step-son; Robert E. (Evelyn) Tinder Jr. of Indianapolis, brothers; Norman V. (Arglova) Hawkins of Muncie and Wilbur P. (Elnora) Hawkins of Detroit MI, granddaughter; Alicia N. Chapman of Kokomo, 8 step-grandchildren and a host of step-great grandchildren. S
he was preceded in death by husband Robert E. Tinder Sr., parents, step-daughter Valerie Tinder, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and 3 half brothers.
Services will be held at noon Wed. Feb. 12 at Mt. Pisgah M.B.C. with calling from 10 a.m. until time of burial. Burial will be in Crown Point Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020