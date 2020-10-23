1/1
Gary Albert Zimmerman
1954 - 2020
Gary Albert Zimmerman

Alexandria - Gary Albert Zimmerman passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a long fight with illness. He was 66 years old.

He was born to Albert and Norma Jean (Ketcham) Zimmerman on June 16, 1954 and he grew up on their family farm raising cattle and custom bailing hay in the Selma and Parker City areas.

Right out of high school, Gary went to work in the General Motors Forge Plant in Muncie where he worked with his grandpa, dad, uncle and brother. He retired in 2003 from GM Fisher Body in Marion.

The first time Gary laid eyes upon Diana Wilson in class at Wapahani High School, he made the remark to his friend, "I'm going to marry her". Gary kept his word and before she had even graduated from high school, they were married. They spent they next 46+ years building a life, raising a family, making memories and loving each other through everything life threw at them.

He is survived by his family which meant so much to him: his wife, Diana; children, Josh and partner Curt and Jake and wife, Krystal; grandchildren, Xander, Nadia, Novah and husband, Brandon; great-grandchildren, Carter and Henry; sisters, Beth and Debbie; sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlene & Rod (deceased) Davis, Betty & Joe Crawford, Barbara & Terry Cox and Richard & Elaine Wilson; many niece and nephews and his beloved pet, Annabelle.

Gary was preceded in death by two sets of grandparents, Homer & Edith Ketcham and Clem & Lola Neargardner; his parents; one brother, Ed Zimmerman; his mother and fathers-in-law, Ralph & Shannon Hensley and Gilbert Wilson; brother-in-law, Dr. Rodney Davis; and his life-long best friend, Rick Scott.

Funeral Services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Jerry Young officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Friends Memorial Church Food Pantry, 418 W. Adams, Muncie, IN 47305.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
OCT
25
Funeral service
04:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
OCT
26
Burial
01:00 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
