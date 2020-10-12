Gary Allen Thresher



Muncie - Gary Allen Thresher, age 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 9, 2020. He lived much of his life in Muncie, IN and passed away at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN after a brief illness. He was born December 17, 1941 in Muncie, IN and is preceded in death by his parents Everett and Velma (Haines) Thresher.



Gary is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 52 years, Joan (Gray) Thresher, whom he married on December 8, 1968, and with whom he spent the rest of his life being happy. He is also survived by his two devoted daughters, Jody (Miles) Shiveley and Gina (Ben) Sandman who enjoyed laughing with and learning from their dad. Gary was a loving grandpa to his three grandsons, Aidan Shiveley and Grayson and Graham Sandman, whose photos he would share with anyone who asked. Gary is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends whom he adored.



Gary graduated from Muncie Central High school in 1959. He graduated from Columbus School of Business with a degree in accounting. He was a veteran, having served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. He worked as an accountant at Indiana Steel and Wire for 30 years, where he played on their softball and bowling leagues and made many friends with his quick wit and easy smile. Gary retired from Indiana Steel and wire in 1996.



Gary was a talented singer and piano player and enjoyed performing in numerous bands where he made enduring friendships. Some of the bands Gary played in were Roosevelt Johnson and the 7 C's, Sea Dream, Cavaliers, Little Ramblin' Band, and G Force. He was a man of faith and a lifelong member of Main Street United Methodist Church where he played on their basketball and softball leagues, served as Treasurer, usher, choir member, pianist, and active member of their Men's Club. He liked playing and watching sports and was an avid fan of Muncie Central High school basketball, and Ball State basketball.



After retirement from Indiana Steel and Wire, Gary worked several part time jobs. His latest was at the Delaware County Building as their mail clerk. He looked forward to going to work every day and made many friends. He reluctantly retired from the Country Building in 2019 due to health issues.



Gary and Joan had a beautiful life together. They adored their families, friends, church, and traveling. They went on trips to Niagara Falls, Cedar Point, Hoover Dam, Kings Island, Mackinac Island, Las Vegas, Branson, Hawaii, Florida, and took a cruise in 2018 to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Gary was a gentle, kind man and often described as "one of the good guys." He will be missed by those who knew him.



A memorial service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at The Garden at Main Street on a day yet to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Garden at Main Street memorial fund, 801 E. Main Street, Muncie, IN 47305.









