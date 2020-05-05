Services
Gary D. Wooten Obituary
Gary D. Wooten, 63, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Muncie, Indiana Gary was the son of the late Earl and Patty Wooten. Gary graduated from Muncie Central High School and earned his associates degree from Ivy Tech. Gary was in the distribution industry during his working career. He owned and operated Warehousing by Wooten, and had been most recently working with Benco Dental. Music was a true love and passion for Gary and his family. He was part of several bands, as of late Forecaster and played rhythm guitar, sang vocals, and harmonica. He enjoyed to root for the New England Patriots and the Chicago Cubs. Surviving is the mother of his children and continued friend, Susan Wooten; sons, Collen Wooten, Paul Wooten both of San Diego, CA; companion, Javiera Baer; along with many close friends, and extended family members. Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and Terry Wooten. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to family in care of Susan Wooten.. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020
