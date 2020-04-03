|
Gary E. Hopkins
Gary E. Hopkins, 71, succumbed to complications of pneumonia at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at IU Health Blackford Hospital with his wife by his side.
He was born in Hartford City on April 20, 1948 to William DeWayne Hopkins and Lydia Irene (Elwood) Hopkins. His parents preceded him in death.
Gary graduated from Hartford City High School in 1968 and served in the United States Army.
He married Sharon Kay (White) on August 6, 1971 in Hartford City.
Gary had worked at Hartford Concrete as a welder for 35 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed the outdoors. He liked to hunt, fish and trap. He also enjoyed rideing his scooter and pitched horseshoes and raced Homing Pigeons.
Gary will be sadly missed by his wife, Sharon K. Hopkins of Pennville; sisters, Chloe Ann Kemp of Hartford City, Lois (husband, Ernie) Curcio of Lake Worth, FL and Melinda (husband, Mark) Wagner of Hartford City; brother, Lloyd (wife, Sharon) Hopkins of Dunkirk; sister-in-law, Linda (husband, Mike) Guffey of Hartford City; brother-n-law, Jerry (wife, Penny) White of Hartford City; 4 nephews and 5 nieces and several great-nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Hopkins and nephews, Eric Kemp and Jason Taylor.
For the safety of our community due to Covid-19 virus, there will be a Memorial Service scheduled at a later date. Gary will be cremated.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348 or Blackford County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348
