Gary E. Williams
Dunkirk - Gary E. Williams, 58, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 while in the company of family members. Gary was born in Muncie, IN, on January 31, 1961, a son of the late Edna Christeen (Marcum) and Melvin L. Williams. He attended Jay County High School and worked in General Production for Tyson Foods Inc. in Portland, IN. He was a member of the Dunkirk Moose Lodge #1352, the USBC Bowling League, enjoyed listening to classic country and oldies music, Native American Culture, going to Pow Wows, the Night of Fire at the Muncie Drag Strip, watching scary movies, wrestling, and Channel 15 News. Gary loved dogs, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by one son; Andrew T. Cook (Bobbie Rison), one daughter; Nicole Dickey-Barttlet (husband Danny), two brothers; Richard Williams (Melissa Jessup), Danny Williams, two sisters; Brenda Fogle (husband Richard), Donna Yoder (husband Kenny), a granddaughter; Christine Leigh-Ann Cook, two grandsons, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Luther Williams. Friends are invited to call Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 11-1 at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel (due to Glass Days Festivities). Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Brother Bobby Thomas officiating. Burial will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press on May 24, 2019