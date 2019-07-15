Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN
Muncie - Gary L. Huber, 59, of Muncie, passed away July 10, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born August 14, 1959 in Muncie to Alice Dawn (Zimmerman) and William Huber. He graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1977 and worked for the city of Muncie for a number of years. Gary was a volunteer firefighter with the Blountsville Fire Department for over ten years, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to Friendship, Indiana for the flea markets. He was an avid fan of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and was a member of ABATE.

Gary is survived by his sons, Blake and Alex (Mandy) Huber; Sister, Judy Chandler; Brother, Myron (Karen) Huber; Step-Daughter, Autumn (Steven) Coffman; Grandchildren, Ivy Coffman, Izabelle Coffman, Ivan Coffman, Gabriel Huber and Elijah Huber; And several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father and niece, Angela.

Services for Gary will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. There is public visitation at the mortuary from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service. Committal will follow at a later date.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 15, 2019
