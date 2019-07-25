Services
Gary Jones Sr.


1957 - 2019
Gary Jones Sr. Obituary
Gary Jones, Sr.

Muncie - Gary Jones Sr., 62, of Muncie, IN passed away peacefully in his home on July 15, 2019.

Gary was born February 16th, 1957 in Muncie, Indiana where he attended Muncie Community Schools, graduating from Southside High School in 1975. Gary was known for his talents in softball, baseball, and playing the drums. Gary was a journeyman for The Star Press with over 25 years of service.

Gary loved music and found joy in collecting and listening to all types of music.

Gary leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Jo Frances Jones, his children Tomesh Lewis (Lewaki), Gary Jones II (Rheaunna), Naketa Jones, Chancler Tracy (Ashley Waters), Jacobi Jones, and Lauren Thrash, his brother Greg Jones Sr. (DeAndra) of Frisco, Texas, his 9 grandchildren Laurenz Sims-Jones, Garynn Sims-Jones, Jason Trammell, Jahsir Trammell, Christopher Vargas Jr., Corben Vargas, Carlito Vargas, Kalea Ivy-McDonald, and Rilynn Tracy all of Muncie, IN, Aunts Cynthia Jones Barnes (Germany), Ruth Harper (Madison, IL), and a host of nieces and nephews, and a special friend Anthony (A Star) Ross.

He was preceded in death by his father Paul W. Jones, grandmother Lydia M. Jones and brother Angelo V. Jones and a beloved aunt, Helen Thompson.

Gholar and Gholar Funeral Services will be overseeing his viewing and service that is taking place on Saturday July 27th at Terrestrial Temple beginning at 10 am and the service starts at 11 am. Eld. Michael Long is officiating.
Published in The Star Press on July 25, 2019
