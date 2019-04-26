Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Durham


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary L. Durham Obituary
Gary L. Durham

Alexandria - Gary L. Durham, 65, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Alexandria.

Gary was born on April 23, 1953 in Winchester, IN, the son of Archie and Thelma (Whitt) Durham.

Gary graduated from Monroe Central High School in 1971. He married the love of his life, Diana Bertram on July 15, 1972.

He worked at Overmyer Mold in Winchester and later worked at Chrysler in Kokomo for twenty-six years. Gary was a member of U.A.W and enjoyed fishing, model airplanes, and being outdoors.

Survivors include his wife of forty-six years, Diana Durham; two daughters, Amy Durham and Kim Stephens (husband, Mike); two grandchildren, Aden Stephens and Owen Stephens; four brothers, Jack Durham (wife, Glenda), Jim Durham (wife, Jean), Larry Durham (wife, Gloria), and Jerry Durham (wife, Roxanne); sister-in-law, Debbie Fannin; brother-in-law, David Bertram; mother and father-in-law, Jo and Gerald Smithson; uncle, Denver Durham (wife, Deloris); aunt, Doris Elliott; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303 or Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now