Gary L. Durham



Alexandria - Gary L. Durham, 65, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Alexandria.



Gary was born on April 23, 1953 in Winchester, IN, the son of Archie and Thelma (Whitt) Durham.



Gary graduated from Monroe Central High School in 1971. He married the love of his life, Diana Bertram on July 15, 1972.



He worked at Overmyer Mold in Winchester and later worked at Chrysler in Kokomo for twenty-six years. Gary was a member of U.A.W and enjoyed fishing, model airplanes, and being outdoors.



Survivors include his wife of forty-six years, Diana Durham; two daughters, Amy Durham and Kim Stephens (husband, Mike); two grandchildren, Aden Stephens and Owen Stephens; four brothers, Jack Durham (wife, Glenda), Jim Durham (wife, Jean), Larry Durham (wife, Gloria), and Jerry Durham (wife, Roxanne); sister-in-law, Debbie Fannin; brother-in-law, David Bertram; mother and father-in-law, Jo and Gerald Smithson; uncle, Denver Durham (wife, Deloris); aunt, Doris Elliott; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.



Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303 or Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on Apr. 26, 2019