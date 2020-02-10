Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Borkhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Borkhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Borkhardt Obituary
Gary Lee Borkhardt

Muncie - Gary Lee Borkhardt, 68, of Muncie, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home.

Gary was born on April 19, 1951 in Decatur, Illinois. After graduation he went on to serve in the United States Army. Gary worked most of his life as a heavy equipment operator. Gary's favorite hobby was fishing.

Gary is survived by two children, April Wable (husband Mike) and Eric Borkhardt; three siblings, Terry Borkhardt, Kay Mendenhall, and Dianna Sims; four grandchildren, Audrea, Kelsie, Kayla, and Blake; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Louis M. Borkhardt and Gertrude (Parish) Reber; and a brother Louis Borkhardt.

Gary will be cremated and his family will hold a memorial service for him at a later date.

Share a memory of Gary and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Gary's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -