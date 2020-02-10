|
|
Gary Lee Borkhardt
Muncie - Gary Lee Borkhardt, 68, of Muncie, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home.
Gary was born on April 19, 1951 in Decatur, Illinois. After graduation he went on to serve in the United States Army. Gary worked most of his life as a heavy equipment operator. Gary's favorite hobby was fishing.
Gary is survived by two children, April Wable (husband Mike) and Eric Borkhardt; three siblings, Terry Borkhardt, Kay Mendenhall, and Dianna Sims; four grandchildren, Audrea, Kelsie, Kayla, and Blake; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Louis M. Borkhardt and Gertrude (Parish) Reber; and a brother Louis Borkhardt.
Gary will be cremated and his family will hold a memorial service for him at a later date.
Share a memory of Gary and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Gary's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020